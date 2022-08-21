Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 260,211 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

