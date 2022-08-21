Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of WEX worth $55,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

WEX opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

