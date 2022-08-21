Jennison Associates LLC Has $59.24 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $59,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

