Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CaixaBank in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CaixaBank’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.01) to €3.75 ($3.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CaixaBank Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.94 on Friday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.