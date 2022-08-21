iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.