IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,988 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $58,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,759,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.47.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

