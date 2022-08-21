InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,242,001 shares of company stock worth $13,455,969 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.