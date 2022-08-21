Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Acquires $28,509.67 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,401.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPOK opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.58%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Spok by 93.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

