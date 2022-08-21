Insider Buying: Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CFO Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CFO John David Finley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

