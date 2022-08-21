Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

TSE:INO.UN opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$168.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.87 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

