Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 70,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -493.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.