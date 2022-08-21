Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

