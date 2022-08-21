Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $56,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

HLT stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

