Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

