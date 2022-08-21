Head-To-Head Survey: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.47 $389.37 million $1.64 17.37

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Overstock.com 3.41% 8.43% 5.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $82.86, indicating a potential upside of 190.93%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

