GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $944,000 Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

