GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 700 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.