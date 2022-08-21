GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,788 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.