GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,682 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Integer were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

