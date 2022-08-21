GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,321 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.



