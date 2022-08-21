GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,849 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

