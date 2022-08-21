GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.25% of The Container Store Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 23,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

TCS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

