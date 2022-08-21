GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,609,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,645,802 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

