GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 230,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 438,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,923 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,444,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.19). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

