GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $939,000 Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.39 million, a P/E ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.81 million. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

