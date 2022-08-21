GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $958,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

