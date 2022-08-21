GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.05 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 166,566.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.70.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

