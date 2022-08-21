GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 36.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 198,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Open Text stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

