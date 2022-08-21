GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Vishay Precision Group worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VPG opened at $35.39 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.29.

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

