GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,899 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Tejon Ranch worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 426,612 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $5,022,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.58. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

