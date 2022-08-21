GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.02 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Materion worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. CL King began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

