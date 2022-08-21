GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of ACCO Brands worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 153,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

