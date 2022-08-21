GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 60,031 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $281.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.