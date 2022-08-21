GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 11,725 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.



