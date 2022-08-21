GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 14,368 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after purchasing an additional 98,328 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Veritex by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

