GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 8,643 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

