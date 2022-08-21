GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,362 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

