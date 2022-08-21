Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.60. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.