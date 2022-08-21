Glenview Trust Co Sells 375 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.