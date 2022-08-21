Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.28. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.