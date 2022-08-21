Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

