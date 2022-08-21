Glenview Trust Co Purchases 260 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 888.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

