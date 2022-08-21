Glenview Trust Co Invests $573,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.