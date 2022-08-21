Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.8 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

