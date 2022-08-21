Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

