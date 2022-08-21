Glenview Trust Co Has $617,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.69 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

