Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $253.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

