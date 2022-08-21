Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $61.87 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.