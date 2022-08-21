Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $258.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

