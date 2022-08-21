FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.19) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 3.5 %

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22.

(Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.